Gunman Kills 2, Injures 2 in North Philadelphia

The victims were on the 1100 block of Stiles Street at 3:33 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

By David Chang

    Two people were killed while two others were injured following a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

    One man was struck several times, including twice in the head. He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:48 p.m. 

    A 31-year-old man was also shot twice. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:48 p.m.

    A 26-year-old man was shot twice. He was taken to Hahnemann Hospital where he is in stable condition. Finally, a 27-year-old man was shot once. He was also taken to Hahnemann Hospital and is in critical condition.

    A weapon has not been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of any suspects.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
