Gunman Kills 2, Injures 2 in North Philadelphia

Two people were killed while two others were injured following a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

The victims were on the 1100 block of Stiles Street at 3:33 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

One man was struck several times, including twice in the head. He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:48 p.m.

A 31-year-old man was also shot twice. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:48 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was shot twice. He was taken to Hahnemann Hospital where he is in stable condition. Finally, a 27-year-old man was shot once. He was also taken to Hahnemann Hospital and is in critical condition.

A weapon has not been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

