Philadelphia Police are set to announce two arrests in a mass shooting that injured 10 people in North Philadelphia last month.

Police arrested Quadir Burley and Tyrell Broadnax in connection to a shooting which occurred on the 2500 block of North 23rd Street back on May 20, according to sources. Police say gunmen fired at least 27 shots, injuring 10 victims, ranging between the ages of 18 and 26 years old.

Police will announce the charges in a press conference. Watch it LIVE in the video embedded above.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.



9 Injured, 2 Critical in Philadelphia Shooting

Nine people were injured and two of them are in critical condition from a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday night, according to police. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has details from outside Temple University Hospital. (Published Sunday, May 21, 2017)

SEE IT: Scenes From North Philadelphia Shooting