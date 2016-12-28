Gunman Shoots, Kills Man Outside North Philadelphia Checkers

A man was shot and killed outside a North Philadelphia Checkers restaurant Wednesday evening.

The unidentified victim, who was in his 20s, was on the 1300 block of W. Butler Street at 6:30 p.m. when at least one unidentified gunman opened fire. The man was struck once in the head and once in the back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:42 p.m.

Police say 14 shots in all were fired from two different guns. They are unsure if two gunmen shot at the victim or if it was one gunman firing two guns. At least three of the bullets hit the Checkers restaurant while another bullet struck a car that was driving by. No one else was struck in the shooting however.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.