Burglar Dies After Fight With Homeowner: Police

A burglary suspect died after fighting with a homeowner in North Philadelphia overnight, according to police.

A 27-year-old man told police he was inside his home on the 4800 block of N. 12th Street around 3 a.m. Saturday when he heard a noise coming from his living room on the first floor. When the man went downstairs he saw a 54-year-old man sitting on his couch and the front porch window open, investigators said.

The homeowner was standing between the suspect and the front door, police said. After the homeowner told him to leave, the suspect went toward the front door and pushed him, according to officials. The homeowner then tripped the suspect and the men began to fight.

The homeowner told investigators the fight spilled outside of the home and he was able to yell for a neighbor to call police. The homeowner held the suspect and waited on the front porch. When police arrived, the suspect was unconscious and they performed CPR on him. The unidentified suspect was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:47 a.m.

Police say the suspect’s motive was burglary and theft. They have not yet released his identity or a cause of death. They continue to investigate.