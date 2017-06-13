Gunfire Rings Out After NBA Finals Watch Party: Neighbors

Neighbors say that gunfire rang out after an outdoor NBA Finals watch party in Montgomery County.

The shooting along Powell Street near Spring Alley in Norristown, Pennsylvania just before midnight Monday left a man shot, county dispatchers said. The man’s condition wasn’t released.

Neighbors told NBC10 that one house on the block had a big screen television showing Game 5 of the NBA Finals. People sat outside watching the Golden State Warriors win the championship before gunfire rang out.

Evidence markers covered the street as Norristown police searched for clues.

No word yet on possible suspects.