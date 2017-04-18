K-9 Searches for Clues in Montgomery County Killing | NBC 10 Philadelphia
K-9 Searches for Clues in Montgomery County Killing

By Dan Stamm

    Police and detectives spent the early hours of Tuesday searching for clues in Norristown after a gunman killed a man late Monday night at Swede and E Oak streets.

    A police K-9 team searched for the murder weapon after a gunman killed a man in Montgomery County overnight.

    Gunfire rang out shortly after 11 p.m. at Swede and E Oak streets in downtown Norristown. A man in his 20s died at the hospital about an hour later, Norristown police said.

    Norristown and Montgomery County detectives searched for clues overnight, seen using dogs to search trash cans along Oak Avenue for the possible murder weapon.

    No word yet on a motive or a suspect in the case.

