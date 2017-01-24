Nor’easter Brings Coastal Flooding to Jersey Shore | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

Nor’easter Brings Coastal Flooding to Jersey Shore

By Matt DeLucia

NBC10’s Matt DeLucia surveys the aftermath of coastal flooding in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices