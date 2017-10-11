A Bucks County home care worker was found guilty for identity theft and receiving stolen property after stealing more than $87,000 from her elderly client.



Jennifer Ramirez, 33, of Nockamixon Township, admitted to stealing her client’s credit cards and opening new accounts in his name while working as his aide in his Hilltown Township home.



The caregiver used the credit cards and accounts to withdraw cash from her client’s bank account to go on online shopping sprees. Ramirez also made 155 purchases on Amazon.com from April, 2016 to July, 2016.



In addition to the credit cards, Ramirez stole a safe from her client, containing two revolvers. Police later found the safe, with the guns and credit cards inside, along a path on Tower road in Nockamixon, less than 900 yards from her home.



The thefts occurred while the 72-year-old victim was paying Ramirez and her company, Home Sweet Home Private Duty Services, to take care of him. The victim died about seven months after the discovery of the thefts.



Ramirez was sentenced to serve 18 to 48 months in state prison after pleading guilty to the charges.



Judge Raymond F. McHugh placed Ramirez on five years of consecutive probation on top of her prison sentence, and ordered her to pay $87,711.74 in restitution to the victim’s estate.



The Hilltown Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Bucks County Detectives investigated the case. Deputy District Attorney Marc J. Furber prosecuted the case.

