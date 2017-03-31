Construction began at the Mid-County Toll Plaza in Plymouth Meeting on Monday. NBC10’s Deanna Durante has the details. (Published Monday, March 20, 2017)

Drivers began zipping through the busy Pennsylvania Turnpike Mid-County Toll Plaza again Friday, 11 days ahead of schedule.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission began work on the E-ZPass express lanes connecting the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 276), the turnpike's Northeast Extension (Interstate 476) and the Blue Route (Interstate 476) in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County on March 19.

Video Massive Fire Causes Bridge to Collapse on Atlanta Interstate

The three-plus week, round-the-clock closure of the express lanes was expected to last until the morning of Monday, April 10, turnpike spokeswoman Kathleen Walter said.

But, the construction took less time than expected as construction crews cleared out of the northbound lanes Thursday and out of the southbound lanes around 4:15 a.m. Friday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Regular tollbooths -- with a much slower 5 mph speed limit -- remained open during the repairs but the construction slowed traffic in the area.

The closure allowed crews to install upgraded overhead tolling equipment and make general construction repairs to pavement and other features in the express lanes, Walter said. The Most Common Items Philly Uber Riders Leave Behind