Fans of M. Night Shyamalan's 2000 hit "Unbreakable" who've been clamoring for a sequel won't have to wait much longer. The director took to social media Wednesday and revealed the long-awaited production has been greenlit.

As Shyamalan noted the film will join casts of both "Unbreakable" and the director's 2016 hit "Split," which starred James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy.