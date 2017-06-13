Minivan Slams Into Center City Newsstand, 2 Hurt

A minivan crashed into a newsstand and bank in Center City Philadelphia Tuesday leaving at least two people hurt.

The vehicle jumped the curb at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard around 11:45 a.m., fire radio said. The minivan came to rest against the BB&T bank location near the entrance to Suburban Station.

Medics rushed a 38-year-old and 77-year-old to nearby Hahnemann Hospital where doctors listed both men in stable conditoin, Philadelphia police said.

No word yet on the extent of injuries or if they were on the sidewalk or in the van.

Philadelphia Police accident investigators responded as they searched for clues.

Expect traffic slowdowns in the area.