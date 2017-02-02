Police in NJ Shoot Suspect in Killing Case

A manhunt was underway in Newark Wednesday night after a man was shot by police when he tried to flee officers. Brian Thompson reports. (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

A suspect in a deadly shooting in Newark was shot by police when he tried to flee officers on the scene Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

Police were responding to a report of a fatal shooting on Bloomfield Avenue and Kearny Street at about 4:45 p.m. when they noticed a suspect vehicle racing from the scene, sources tell NBC 4 New York.

Police pursued the vehicle for three blocks, and one person got out of the fleeing vehicle -- and that's when police fired, apparently hitting one man in the leg, sources say. That happened in the area of Broadway and Kearny Street, Essex County prosecutors say.

Police are searching for other suspects.

It's not clear if anyone was in custody, but Chopper 4 over the scene shows police canvassing the area, going through backyards and streets with K-9s while holding flashlights.