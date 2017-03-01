Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to three University of Delaware students overnight.

On Wednesday shortly after midnight, a 20-year-old University of Delaware student was walking on Haines Street, north of Continental Avenue in Newark, Delaware when she spotted a naked man standing near the sidewalk committing a lewd act. The woman ran from the area and called Newark Police.

Two 21-year-old University of Delaware students also told police they were on the 100 block of Haines Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when they spotted the same suspect wearing a sweatshirt over his face, exposing his genitals and committing a lewd act.

The two women walked away from the area and contacted police. Officers also spoke with another 21-year-old student who lives in the house the suspect was standing outside of. The woman told police she wasn’t aware the suspect had been on her property.

Police reviewed surveillance cameras in the area and spotted the suspect and his vehicle, a 2011 silver Dodge Charger with markings on the side, according to investigators. Police obtained the vehicle’s registration plate and determined it belonged to Donald W. Maxwell, Jr., 62, of Millsboro, Delaware. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Maxwell and charged him with lewdness, indecent exposure and criminal trespass. They continue to search for him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Newark Police Department at 302-366-7111.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect's vehicle.

Photo credit: Newark Police Department

