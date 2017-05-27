Newark Airport Re-Opens After Suspicious Device Found: Police

Passengers and a police vehicle outside Newark Airport after a terminal was evacuated.

A terminal in Newark airport was evacuated for about an hour Saturday after authorities found a pressure cooker, Port Authority police said.

Police said that no threat was found after the package was discovered at about 6 p.m. Port Authority tweeted that travelers should expect residual delays from the evacuation.

The suspicious package was discovered at level 3 of Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport according to police.

The Port Authority Police tweeted: "#PAPD evacuating Terminal A, Newark Airport after a pressure cooker was found in the terminal. Awaiting bomb squad."

Law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York that it was found in an area before passengers are screened. Someone reported a brown shopping bag had been left next to a large garbage can, the sources said.

A Port Authority police officer looked into the bag and saw that it "looked like a pressure cooker," the source said.

One traveler said no one panicked during the evacuation.

"No one seemed freaked out, everyone seemed calm," Ryan Lozano, from Astoria, told NBC New York. "It wasn't like they were telling us to run."

K9 units, emergency service units, detectives and the Elizabeth Fire Department were at the scene, police said. The Essex County bomb squad also responded.

The terminal was evacuated at about 5 p.m. on the first day of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

