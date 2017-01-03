Some customers are demanding their money back and accusing a Center City bar of falsely advertising a New Year’s Eve party.

Jackie Scalsky told NBC10 she spent more than $90 for a New Year’s Eve event at 1925 Lounge, a cocktail lounge located on 111 S. 17th Street. An online ad for the event promised food buffet stations and a countdown. Scalsky said she saw neither when she and her friends arrived.

“They said, ‘No food, sorry,’” Scalsky told NBC10. “No other explanation. Midnight came and went. They didn’t do the countdown at midnight either.”

Scott Culler told NBC10 he visited 1925 Lounge from Baltimore for the event and spent more than $100 for a ticket. He also claimed some of his friends spent $300.

“It didn’t seem like the food or the premium open bar, the hand-crafted cocktails that were promised,” Culler said. “They didn’t really deliver on any of that.”

NBC10 reached out to Joonbug Productions which organized the New Year’s Eve party.

“On behalf of 1925 Lounge & Joonbug, we would like to apologize to all of our customers who feel they did not receive what they paid for this New Year's Eve,” a spokesperson for Joonbug Productions wrote in a statement. “Both companies are working together to investigate the events that took place and promise to do right by our customers.”

Culler told NBC10 he wants at least a partial refund.

“I think partial refunds are the most appropriate action they should take,” Culler said. “Until that happens I’ll continue to doubt the lounge.”

NBC10 discovered the Better Business Bureau listed ten closed complaints for Joonbug Productions in the past three years. A majority of the complaints were for advertising and sales issues as well as problems with products and service.

Culler and Scalsky told NBC10 they’re waiting to hear back from Joonbug Productions and 1925 Lounge personally. Another person who complained about the New Year’s Eve event also told NBC10 she and her friend received a complimentary table and bottle service for a later date.