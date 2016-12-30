Wind gusts continue to increase as we experience a cloudy Friday with temperatures in the low 40s. The New Year’s weekend will be cool and dry but we can expect some rain early next week. (Published 3 hours ago)

So what can we expect for the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays?

A low that develops in the Great Plains will continue to track across the northern United States and an associated warm front will lead to an increase in clouds on New Year’s Eve. But, as the warm front moves in winds will shift south-westerly and that will allow high temps to make it into the mid-40s on NYE and overnight lows will be above freezing.

There shouldn't be any issues with the NBC10 Fireworks displays at 6 p.m. and midnight. Skies should remain mostly cloudy and conditions mostly dry through the weekend. Catch the Penn's Landing NYE Fireworks Display on NBC10 The countdown to 2017 is on and NBC10 is bringing you a look at the Penn's Landing fireworks display for New Year’s Eve. NBC10’s Pamela Osborne is at the Blue Cross RiverRink where she spoke to some tourists who made the trip to Philadelphia ahead of the big night. (Published 4 hours ago)

The Mummers should have partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-40s on New Year’s Day.

Beyond New Year’s, a broad area of low pressure tracks northward bringing us widespread rain by early Monday and into Tuesday.