So what can we expect for the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays?
A low that develops in the Great Plains will continue to track across the northern United States and an associated warm front will lead to an increase in clouds on New Year’s Eve. But, as the warm front moves in winds will shift south-westerly and that will allow high temps to make it into the mid-40s on NYE and overnight lows will be above freezing.
There shouldn't be any issues with the NBC10 Fireworks displays at 6 p.m. and midnight. Skies should remain mostly cloudy and conditions mostly dry through the weekend.
The Mummers should have partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-40s on New Year’s Day.
Beyond New Year’s, a broad area of low pressure tracks northward bringing us widespread rain by early Monday and into Tuesday.