New SEPTA Schedules Go Into Effect on Select Lines | NBC 10 Philadelphia
New SEPTA Schedules Go Into Effect on Select Lines

By Roy Aguilar

    Attention riders: SEPTA is making time adjustments to select city and suburban bus lines -- scheduled to go into effect by Monday.

    Bus Route 2 -- which serves South and North Philly and Center City -- is extending its service to Wayne Junction, effective Sunday.

    SEPTA announced about a week and a half ago that the former Route 310 Horsham Breeze bus service will be split into two routes to address increased ridership. The new Bus Route 310 will service the Horsham area while the second route -- Bus Route 311-- will take riders to Willow Grove. These divided routes of Horsham Breeze will go into effect Monday.

    Schedules for select bus routes and the Market-Frankford line will not change, SEPTA reported.

    Click here for full schedule details.

