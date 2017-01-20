Adrienne Smith, 43, of Bergenfield, New Jersey, and her brother, Orville Cousins, 40, of The Bronx, are charged with desecrating the corpse of Smith's husband, Randolph, prosecutors said.

The wife of a murdered New Jersey man whose remains were found in plastic containers in a Burlington County town, and her brother, have been charged with desecrating the victim's remains.

Adrienne Smith, 43, of Bergenfield, New Jersey, and her 40-year-old brother, Orville Cousins, of the Bronx, New York, were charged Thursday, Bergen County Prosecutors said Friday.

The remains of Smith's husband, Randolph, were found on Jan. 12 in Burlington City. He had been dismembered, his remains placed in six plastic containers, prosecutors said.

Adrienne Smith reported her husband missing 10 days before his remains were discovered. Officials said Smith told them Randolph left their home Christmas night and never returned.

Investigators were able to track the purchase of materials used in the disposal of the husband's remains to Smith and Cousins, prosecutors said.

Cousins was arrested in New York on Jan. 15 and Smith in North Brunswick five days later.

Randolph Smith's murder remains under investigation. Officials said new charges in the case could be filed in the coming days.

Adrienne Smith is expected to be arraigned Saturday. Cousins is awaiting extradition to New Jersey. It's not clear if either has retained an attorney.