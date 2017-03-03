A New Jersey woman was pummeled in her home when she came face to face with a would-be burglar who had broken in, police say.

The South Orange woman told police she was on the third floor of her Ward Place home at about 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 22 when she heard noises coming from the second floor.

When she went to check it out, she discovered a stranger, apparently about to steal property from inside. The intruder punched the woman repeatedly, then ran away, police said.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and blue jeans. It appears he'd gotten into the house through a sliding door in the back, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 973-763-7788.