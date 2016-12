New Jersey Troopers teamed up with Santa Claus to do some charity and bring some smiles to children in New Brunswick.

New Jersey State Police shared photos and videos of troopers bringing games and toys to children at St. Peter’s Children’s Hospital on Saturday.

Decked out in Santa hats, the officers helped Saint Nick hand out stuffed animals, board games and other Christmas goodies to patients.

It was all smiles for everyone involved.