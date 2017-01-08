Passengers were evacuated after a New Jersey Transit train caught fire Sunday night.

The fire started around 6:20 p.m. in the engine compartment of a northbound River Line Train. The train made it to the Florence, New Jersey station where 40 passengers as well as the train operator were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The Florence Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames. Officials have not yet determined a cause but continue to investigate.

There is a 30-minute northbound delay and 60-minute southbound delay on NJ Transit’s River Line due to the fire. Service should be restored to normal operations during Monday’s rush hour.