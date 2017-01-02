A man who was on the run after he allegedly murdered his wife in front of their children was arrested Monday, according to law enforcement sources.

Police arrested Jeremiah Monell, 32, in Folsom, New Jersey, sources said. Monell is accused of stabbing his estranged wife, Tara O'Shea, 35, inside her home on Raymond Drive in Commercial Township on the morning of December 19, 2016.

O'Shea was found unresponsive and unconscious at the home and was later pronounced dead. Police said the estranged couple's 12-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter were inside the home at the time of the stabbing. Child protective services cared for the children.

"He just had pure hatred in his heart to do something like this," said O'Shea's cousin Bryan Dunn. "Especially with the kids in the house."

Investigators said Monell fled the scene in the same 1994 blue Chevrolet S10 pickup truck that they later found on December 20. Troopers later announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Monell faces murder and weapons charges.

O'Shea's best friend Jen Messek told NBC10 if not for custody issues regarding the couple's pending divorce, Tara would have left New Jersey for good and moved to Tennessee.

"I didn't see the restraining order but she did have one," Messek said. "This is a tragedy. Not just for the family and the children but for the community."