A 1040 tax form appears on display, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in New York.

New Jerseyans looking forward to their state income tax refunds will have to wait a little longer this year.

The Department of the Treasury announced on its website a delay in 2016 refunds for early filers.

The agency said they are “using additional tools to protect New Jersey taxpayers from refund fraud and identity theft.”

The increased efforts mean refunds will not be issued until as early as March 1.

Early filers won’t be the only ones affected by the increased security measures.

The statement says returns filed electronically may take a minimum of four weeks to process and returns filed on paper may take a minimum of 12 weeks to process.

“Processing returns and distributing refunds safely and efficiently is a key goal for the Division,” the agency said in the statement. “We appreciate your patience.”