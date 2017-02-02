NJ Town's Chief Building Inspector Faces 188 Charges: DA

Ramapo's chief building inspector has been indicted on 188 counts, including charges of grand larceny and falsifying business records, officials from the Rockland County District Attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Anthony Mallia, of Airmont, faced charges of grand larceny, tampering with public records, falsifying business records, issuing a false certficate and official misconduct, authorities said.

The 52-year-old allegedly stole over $150,000 in a yearlong scheme to falsify building permits and building permit applications.

Officials said Mallia allegedly approved building permit applications that grossly underestimated the cost of construction, resulting in him undercharging contractors throughout 2015. The phony records were filed with the town's Building, Planning and Zoning department, which shorted fees legally owed to the town.

Building permit fees are determined by the value of the construction project, officials said.

Mallia is also accused of overcharging the Moleston Fire District $75,000 for a building permit.

His arriagnment on the indictment is pending. If convicted, authorities say he could face up to 25 years in state prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

(The headline of this story has been updated to reflect the correct location of Ramapo.)