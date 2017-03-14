New Jersey High Court Hears Pleas for Public Workers to Get Pay Raises | NBC 10 Philadelphia
New Jersey High Court Hears Pleas for Public Workers to Get Pay Raises

    New Jersey's highest court is hearing a case over whether public workers should receive incremental pay raises for reaching milestones in years of service even after a contract expires.

    NJ.com reports the state Supreme Court listened to arguments on Monday.

    Atlantic County, Bridgewater Township and the Public Employment Relations Commission want the court to reverse an appeals court ruling that said the commission overstepped its authority when it overturned a longstanding doctrine that allowed step increases to outlive the term of a contract.

    The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 34 and Policemen's Benevolent Association Local 77 accused Atlantic County of unfair labor practices.

    The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 34 and Policemen's Benevolent Association Local 77 accused Atlantic County of unfair labor practices.

A representative for the unions says a union win would impact every state and local public worker in New Jersey.

