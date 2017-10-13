Man Mails Threatening Letters to Cops & Businesses, Prosecutors Say

A New Jersey man is facing a number of charges, including making terroristic threats, after he allegedly mailed threatening letters to police officers and hateful letters to several businesses.

Two weeks ago, 34-year-old Nikolay Levinson mailed the letters to officers from Paramus, Fair Lawn and Garfield, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Around that same time, several businesses received letters with racist, homophobic and threatening messages, prosecutors say. Two more letters containing anti-Semitic and racist remarks were sent to businesses in Englewood and Allendale.

All of the letters appeared to be written by the same person and contained similar threats, according to prosecutors.

Levinson was arrested Tuesday in Palisades Park.

He faces charges of making terroristic threats, bias intimidation and harassment.

He was being detained at the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney who could comment on the case.