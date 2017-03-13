NJ Man Faces Charges in Killing of California Pot Grower

A fugitive wanted in the killing of a marijuana grower in California was arrested Saturday, New Jersey state police said.

Gary Blank III, 34, was arrested at his home in Red Bank and brought to the Mercer County Jail where he is awaiting extradition.

Blank was wanted in the November death of Jeffrey Quinn Settler, who owned a commerical marijuana growing operation in northern California's Mendocino County.

A group of Settler's employees went to the pot farm in the middle of the night intending to steal marijuana, police said.

Settler slept in the same building where the processed marijuana was stored. The group beat him to death, police said.

Six others were already arrested, police said.