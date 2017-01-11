A New Jersey police department will receive a charitable donation to ensure the safety of their four-legged K9 officer.

Nonprofit group Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc. plans on donating a bullet and stab protective vest to the Ventnor City Police Department for their 2-year-old police dog named K9 Joker. The charitable vest-- expected to arrive within eight to ten weeks-- will contain an embroidery saying, “Protect me and my partner from harm.”

The 5-pound vest is worth between $1,795 - $2,234 and comes with a five-year warranty. Meanwhile, the donation amount to supply a police dog with a protective vest is $1,050.00. Jennifer Luciano of Vineland, New Jersey, sponsored K9 Joker’s vest.

K9 Joker joined the Ventnor City Police Department in 2015. With over 28 weeks of training, he is certified in tracking, apprehension, article search, building search, and narcotic detention. Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc. aims to provide protective vests and other forms of assistance to law enforcement dogs. Since its establishment in 2009, the Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization has gifted over 2,200 vests throughout all 50 states.

Dogs who are certified, at least 20 months old and actively employed in the U.S. with a law enforcement agency are eligible to participate in the program. K9 officers who recently graduated or have expired vests are also eligible.