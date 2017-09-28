Police ID Driver Sought in Deadly NJ Bus Stop Crash - NBC 10 Philadelphia
By Ray Villeda

    Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a New York man who they say was driving an SUV that crashed into a bus stop and killed a woman.

    Hudson County prosecutors say 36-year-old Olvy Torres is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. They say he fled the scene on foot after the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday in North Bergen and didn't try to help the victim.

    The bus stop is in front of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center. Authorities say the woman, 59-year-old Luisa Valdes of Union City, worked at a skilled nursing facility next to the hospital.

    "I hope they get this guy," said one person near the medical center. "Who drives this recklessly at 6:30 in the morning?"

    No other injuries were reported in the crash. Authorities have not said how many people were at the bus stop when the crash occurred.

