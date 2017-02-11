Police in Titusville, Florida pulled a New Jersey man from a burning SUV moments before the vehicle exploded. The rescue was captured on dashcam video.

The dramatic rescue was captured on dashcam video. Police say Phillip Thistle, 44, of New Jersey was driving northbound on Washington Avenue in Titusville, Florida and veered onto Riveredge Drive when he lost control of his Toyota RAV 4. The vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier, rolled over several times and then caught fire.

Thistle, who was the only person inside, pulled himself out of the wreck and collapsed only a few feet from the burning vehicle. Responding officers managed to pull Thistle to safety just before the vehicle exploded.

Thistle was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to another hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate the accident.