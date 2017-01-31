Targeting Fire Safety on College Campuses

New Jersey lawmakers are sounding the alarm on fire safety at college campuses nationwide. It comes just a week after marking 17 years since a deadly fire at a dorm at Seton Hall. Jen Maxfield reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Federal lawmakers from New Jersey have announced legislation aimed at improving fire safety on college campuses.

The proposed Campus Fire Safety Education Act would increase fire safety awareness among college students and help improve their fire training. It would allow colleges to get funding through a competitive grant program that they could use to start, expand or improve a fire safety education program on their campus.

The measure was inspired by a January 2000 dormitory fire at Seton Hall University that killed three students and injured 58 others.

The bill is sponsored by U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and Reps. Bill Pascrell Jr. and Donald Payne Jr. The three Democrats discussed the measure Monday during an event staged at the university's South Orange campus.