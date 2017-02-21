A New Jersey animal control officer was arrested Monday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a boy at a park in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Saul Nathan Barson, 29, of Lambertville, New Jersey, is accused of sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy at the Pat Livezey Park in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania back on February 3.

Barson is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility.

Barson had worked as an Animal Control Officer in Princeton, New Jersey since 2015. Upon learning about the allegations against him, Princeton suspended Barson without pay pending further developments in the case.