A New Jersey art student used an unusual medium to make a political statement at her university.

Decals with the words "immigrant," "bad hombre," "nasty woman," "feminist," "persistent," and "snowflake" had been popping up on bathroom mirrors throughout Stockton University. Students were snapping their mirror selfies until the custodial staff began to take them down.

University staff told NBC10’s Ted Greenberg that custodial staff members removed the decals while cleaning the restrooms because those who put them up didn’t follow the school’s procedures for posting signs.

Those people were artist Aimee Wynne and her husband, who were motivated to start the project in reaction to statements made by President Donald Trump.

“This is my way of making it known that I’m not going to just sit around while everything happens,” Wynne said.

The project comes just days after the university announced itself “Stockton Safe,” stating they were “providing a safe zone for all students, faculty, and staff regardless of immigration status.”

“The university, to the fullest extent permitted by law, protects the identity and information of all members of the community,” university president Harvey Kesselman said.

Taking photos inside a public restroom isn’t illegal but could be considered an “invasion of privacy.” Wynne says she understands why they were removed, but believes her short-lived art made an impact.

“I got my message across,” she said.