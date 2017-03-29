Philly Man Dies in Police-Involved Shooting in Delaware

A Philadelphia man died from his injuries following a police-involved shooting in New Castle, Delaware.

New Castle County Police responded to the Coachman’s Manor apartment complex on Carriage Way around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. When they arrived, a 28-year-old Philadelphia man allegedly struggled with one of the officers and shots were fired.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was struck in the shooting. He was taken to the Christiana Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet revealed the man’s identity or more details about what led to the shooting. They continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the incident, please call 302-573-2800.