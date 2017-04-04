Bensalem police need the public's help to get this woman home.

An elderly woman didn’t get off a bus when at stopped at a Bucks County mall Tuesday morning, instead asking the SEPTA driver to take her home.

Bensalem Township police released a photo of the woman who boarded the bus bound for the Neshaminy Mall at the Frankford Terminal in Philadelphia around 5:20 a.m. in hopes that someone would recognize the unidentified woman who appeared to be suffering from dementia.

The woman, who identified herself as Judy Rets, never got off the No. 14 SEPTA bus when it arrived at the mall, police said. She asked to be taken home but couldn’t remember where she lives, investigators said.

She was taken to Aria Torresdale Hospital for evaluation, police said.

Anyone with information should call Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.