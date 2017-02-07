Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is set to take over the previous Guild Hall Brewing location at 208 York Road in Jenkintown.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, a thriving taproom in Bucks County, announced it is opening a new location in the next county over.

The Croydon-based brewery is "more than just in talks" to take over the shut-down Guild Hall Brewing Company in downtown Jenkintown, Montgomery County.

The settlement date for the spot, located at 208 York Road next to the Hiway Theater, is set for Feb.17, they said on their website.

Neshaminy Creek previously announced they were expanding to Fishtown, but the deal fell short.

"Our [Fishtown] landlord terminated our lease due to their dissatisfaction in our ability to receive the necessary zoning and use permits from the City of Philadelphia in an agreeable time frame," they said.