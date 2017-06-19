Officials with the National Weather Service are investigating a possible tornado near Shartlesville, Berks County. NBC10 obtained video taken by Sarah Rhoads. (Published 2 hours ago)

Officials are investigating possible tornadoes in Pennsylvania and Delaware after severe storms hit the area Monday afternoon and evening.



During the storms, tornado warnings were issued for Sussex County, the lower edge of Kent County and west of Berks County. Several videos also surfaced showing what appeared to be a funnel cloud near Shartlesville, Berks County. It’s unclear from the videos however whether or not it touched down.

Officials with the National Weather Service are currently investigating whether it was actually a tornado but have not yet confirmed. They are also investigating a separate possible tornado that may have landed in Sussex County, Delaware Monday.