Gondola Would Shuttle Commuters to & From NJ

The Roosevelt Island tram may be getting some company.

A new push is underway to build a gondola that would transport passengers between Staten Island and Bayonne, New Jersey.

Commuters headed to Manhattan from Staten Island would take the gondola from the Elm Park neighborhood to Eight Street in Bayonne, where they could catch the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and connect to a PATH train headed to Lower Manhattan.

The entire commute would take about 33 minutes, according to the Staten Island Economic Development Corp., which has been promoting the project and working to secure funding for a feasibility study, according to SILive.com.

The project would cost about $60 million, but the aerial cableway would be constructed without public funds, SIEDC said.

The company that designed the gondola, Leitner-Poma of America, plans to show off a gondola cabin at various spots on Staten Island in April.

The gondola cabin will first be driven through St. George, Tompkinsville and Stapleton for public viewing on April 20 before making stops across the island, SILive.com reported.

Stops include the College of Staten Island on April 21, the Staten Island Mall parking lot on April 22 and the Father Capodanno Boardwalk parking lot on April 23.

The gondola will also be shown at St. John’s University’s Staten Island campus and Wagner College on April 24 before a grand finale at the SIEDC Business Conference at Hilton Garden Inn on April 27.