Gov. Cuomo and Gov. Christie on Thursday issued a joint letter to Amtrak CEO Charles Moorman, calling for a private company to operate Penn Station.

At a hearing with lawmakers on Thursday, Moorman said Amtrak planned to hire a private company to manage its concourse areas at the station. The governors went a step further, writing in the letter that the entire station should be managed by a private company.

The letter comes after months of commuter horror stories and worsening conditions at the nation's busiest rail station, which is operated by Amtrak; LIRR and NJ Transit lease space there.

On Wednesday evening, signal issues at the station caused service problems for LIRR, NJ Transit and Amtrak, leading to such severe overcrowding that police had to barricade some entrances.





“The situation at Penn Station has gone from bad to worse to intolerable,” the governors’ joint letter begins.

The governors blame “decades of underinvestment” by Amtrak for a “continuing string of infrastructure failures at Penn Station.”

Commuters from New York and New Jersey have sacrificed time and energy, and endured ongoing suffering because of the infrastructure problems, the governors said, adding that the two states pay “the enormous amount” of $150 million a year to Amtrak to use the facility.





Despite the payment, “Amtrak’s management of Penn Station continues to produce multiple failures.”

“It now will require drastic and continuous improvement of these conditions by real experts over a sustained period of time to have the effect of improving commuting conditions for our citizens,” the letter reads.

The governors said a private station operator should be brought in to take over the repairs of the station and to manage things going forward.

“The situation is not tolerable and change cannot wait any longer,” the letter ends.

Amtrak had not responded to the governors' proposal Thursday night.





The letter came the same day that Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road officials answered questions from lawmakers about ongoing issues at the congested station.

Officials are expected to lay out how they plan to accommodate customers during a renewal plan and various infrastructure projects in the coming months. Amtrak and NJ Transit have already announced commuters should prepare for daily delays.

An Amtrak spokesman said the rail service is looking at all possible options to accommodate customers during the Penn Station infrastructure project, including rerouting some trains through Grand Central Terminal.

During the hearing, Moorman also hinted that he was open to the idea of a private contractor.

"Let's give the people who really know how to do this well the opportunity to do it, and let the railroads, all three of us, do what we know how to do well," Moorman said.

This summer Amtrak could cancel up to 25 percent of the trains at the station, even though most of the work will be done at night.

"We realize we are disrupting people's lives," Amtrak CEO Charles Moorman told a News 4 reporter.





At the hearing, Amtrak executives showed state lawmakers a diagram of the station's underground infrastructure and said improvements were essential.

"We are operating at or even beyond the limits of the possible," Moorman said.



Thursday's hearing followed another day of massive commuter problems and delays for NJ Transit, LIRR and Amtrak at Penn Station. Crowds of commuters swelled so much that at one point police had to block off some of the entrances to the busy station.





State Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages was caught up in Wednesday's mess, and didn't let LIRR off the hook. She said the agency seemed caught off guard.

"I was caught in that mess and we got not help on the platform," Solages said.

Rush-hour problems this week were only the latest in what has seemed to commuters like an incessant string of rail problems:

• On March 24 an Amtrak train derailed and bumped into an NJ Transit train.

• On April 3 a second derailment closed more than a third of New York Penn Station's tracks for four days.

• On April 14 a train got stuck in a tunnel for nearly three hours, leading to systemwide delays for travelers.

• On April 21 an Amtrak switch problem near Newark caused widespread delays.

