Vigil for Teen Girl Struck, Killed by State Trooper

A freshman at a New Jersey high school was struck and killed by a state trooper over the weekend. Mourners gathered at a vigil Sunday night to remember her. Wale Aliyu reports.

Mourners gathered to remember a high school freshman and Girl Scout who was hit and killed by a vehicle driven by an off-duty New Jersey State Police Trooper over the weekend.

Dozens of the teen’s fellow classmates and friends remembered Theresa Di Falco, 13, at a vigil in Westfield on Sunday night.

Westfield High School Principal Derrick Nelson sent out a letter to all parents earlier on Sunday saying that Di Falco had passed away. He said grief counselors would be available at the school Monday.

Hugs, tears, candles and song filled the lawn outside the high school as hundreds of people came to honor Di Falco, who police said died the night before.

Jakob Gibbemeyer, a student, was at the vigil. He said he had known Di Falco since first grade and found out Sunday morning when he woke up and checked Snapchat.

“I wasn’t sad at first because I was confused, and then my best friend told me she had been killed by a car,” Gibbemeyer said.

Falco was "a really well loved and well liked kid," said Betsy Laskaris, who knew her family.

Witnesses say the off-duty officer struck Di Falco when she was outside with friends doing a scavenger hunt Saturday night. She was found unconscious on Central Avenue in Westfield at about 8:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Union County prosecutor said Falco was hit by a service vehicle driven by an off-duty New Jersey state trooper.

Earlier Sunday, people who knew Di Falco came to the intersection of Central and Wyoming avenues in tears to leave flowers. At night, they left more flowers at her high school.

"This community is very, very good to its kids," Lara Gibbemeyer said.