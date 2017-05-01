Amtrak's plan to make over tracks and other infrastructure at Penn Station will disrupt NJ Transit riders. Brian Thompson reports.

As if the last few weeks of commuting haven't been harrowing enough, New Jersey Transit is warning riders of expected delays this week.

Travelers going to and from Penn Station should expect 15-minute delays on weekdays and 30-minute delays on weekends, New Jersey Transit said Sunday.

The delays are blamed on track maintenance work and inspections and "are effective immediately and continuing until further notice," the train service announced Sunday.

Some commuters have threatened to refuse to pay for rides in May in protest of the poor service. A #NoPayinMay campaign has been circulating on social media.

A spokesman for New Jersey Transit said it was a "very complicated request."

"In our history, decisions to waive fares and refund consideration go through a very thoughtful, deliberate and careful review," spokesman Jim Smith said.



New Jersey Transit will even offer you a note if you're late to work.

"If you have experienced delays that have compromised your work situation, please stop by one of our Customer Service offices and pick up a delay letter for your employer," NJT Executive Director Steve Santoro said in an open letter posted on the railroad's website. (Customers can also use the "Contact Us" form on the NJT website to ask for a tardy note.)

The letter follows a laundry list of problems in recent weeks, including derailments in late March and early April and multiple instances of trains getting stuck in tunnels for prolonged periods.

Amtrak, which controls New York Penn Station, said Thursday it would launch a much-needed makeover to its tracks and other infrastructure beginning in May, resulting in summer-long disruptions for the hundreds of thousands of commuters who travel through the transit hub.