NJ State Police are looking for new recruits to join the force.

Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino and State Superintendent Colonel Joseph R. Fuentes revealed details Friday for the New Jersey State Police application process. Applicants can apply online from Feb. 13 through Feb. 27.

"From community policing to homeland security, aviation to marine law enforcement, crime scene forensics to cyber investigations, the New Jersey State Police has a specialty area that is sure to suit an applicant’s unique skills and interests," Porrino said. "We are looking for bright, energetic men and women who have demonstrated responsibility and character and are up to the challenge to be their best."

NJSP held a Facebook Live question and answer session Friday for potential recruits.

Troopers receive excellent benefits, continued training in 120 career paths and competitive starting salary, state police said.

Applicants must have valid driver's license, be at least 21 years old and must not turn 35 before graduating from the police academy. There are also college and/or military requirements.