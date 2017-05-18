A New Jersey reverend turned himself in at the Warren County Courthouse on Thursday to face charges for allegedly looking up a church worker's skirt and trying to take inappropriate photos of her for years, officials said.

The victim first reported 66-year-old Terry Herzberg, a Pennsylvania man who is the reverend at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Hackettstown, to police in 2016. She alleged the abuse began in 2013.

A search warrant yielded various electronics from the church and Herzberg's residence, police said. Through an investigation, police determined that Herzberg took video up the victim's skirt and attempted to photograph up the victim's skirt while she was sitting and standing over a period of about three years.

Herzberg was charged with third-degree invasion of privacy. A message was left with the church.