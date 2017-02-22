Local and federal authorities were investigating who planted a fake bomb in Linden, New Jersey, on Tuesday night. The hoax device shut down part of Linden and hundreds of residents had to be evacuated. Rana Novini reports.

Police continue to investigate a fake bomb planted in Linden, New Jersey, Tuesday night that forced hundreds of residents to leave their homes as local and federal agencies ensured there was no threat to public safety.

The bomb squad and Linden police dismantled the hoax device hours after it was found between two residential buildings around 6 p.m., law enforcement sources said.

Homes in the area were evacuated as police and the FBI responded to the suspicious device discovered near W. St. Georges Avenue and N. Stiles Street.

"Cops banged on our door, said our lives were in danger," said Anthony Smith.

Mayor Derek Armstead told NBC 4 New York photos of the device showed a bunch of dynamite-like objects tied together with tape and a device attached to them.

Armstead said that the object "appeared to have a detonation device on it."

The Union County bomb squad and Linden police used a robot to "disrupt" the device as a protective measure. A neighbor said he heard the boom as the robot moved in.

About 200 residents were allowed back into their homes by late Tuesday, but the area was closed off for hours as investigators combed the area.