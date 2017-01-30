New Jersey State Police took to social media to debunk rumors of a so-called conspiracy tied to President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.
Troopers posted a message to address photos that appeared to show a trooper on a bus writing down passenger information as part of an immigration checkpoint.
An Instagram user shared the pictures with a caption that attempted to link the photos to the president's executive orders on immigration, including an increase in efforts to deport undocumented immigrants and a temporary block on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.
State police said it was not an immigration checkpoint and that the trooper was not “checking papers.”
Police said the trooper was simply taking down information for a crash report, which is standard practice.