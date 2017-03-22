Supporters of President Donald Trump gather during a March 4 Trump rally at the state capitol in Denver, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

Officials in a New Jersey town have reluctantly approved a permit for a rally in support of President Donald Trump.

The Asbury Park Press reports Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz originally denied the request for a pro-Trump rally on the town's boardwalk because of concerns about clashes with opposing groups. Vaz asked the Trump supporters to move the rally elsewhere.

However, officials say the event was eventually approved to avoid any potential legal issues. Officials have since received complaints about the rally.

The mayor says police officers from neighboring towns and state police will assist in crowd control. The event is scheduled for Saturday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.