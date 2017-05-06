Police have found a Ronald McDonald statue that went missing from a McDonald's in New Jersey. (Published Friday, May 5, 2017)

A Ronald McDonald statue that was missing for about a week after it was lifted from a McDonald's in Clinton has been located, authorities said.

The 250-pound, life-size statue of the McDonald's mascot was stolen from the Koury’s McDonald’s restaurant last week as it was undergoing renovations, according to police. That set off a week-long search for the fiberglass clown.

Life-Size Ronald McDonald Statue Goes Missing in NJ

A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or an indictment. (Published Thursday, May 4, 2017)

Authorities received a tip about the location of the statue and were able to locate Ronald after following the lead. The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said there have been no arrests in the case. Police had offered a $500 reward for information, and some had pointed blame at the Hamburglar.

McDonald’s franchisees Philip and Diane Koury said they were overjoyed by the return of their beloved statue, which was so popular that those looking to find it started a hashtag #FindRonald and posted photos they had taken with the clown.



“We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community,” the Kourys said in a statement. “We are so thrilled to have our Ronald back so our customers can continue to enjoy him for years to come.”

Police said an investigation into Ronald's disappearance is ongoing.

