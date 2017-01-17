Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed three people in Jersey City on Monday night. Witnesses say they saw men in masks get out of a U-Haul truck and shoot the victims. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 15 minutes ago)

Police Search for Masked Men After 3 Fatally Shot in Jersey City

Three people were shot and killed my masked gunmen in a Jersey City neighborhood on Monday night, police and witnesses said.

Police would confirm few details about the shooting, but said that three people were shot and killed at 101 Fulton Ave., near Ocean Avenue, just after 10 p.m.

Witnesses said that two masked men sprung out of a U-Haul rental truck and shot three people in an apartment building before running away on foot.

The victims' identities have not been released.

There was still a heavy police presence on Fulton Avenue early Tuesday morning as an investigation into the shooting continued.