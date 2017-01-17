Three people were shot and killed my masked gunmen in a Jersey City neighborhood on Monday night, police and witnesses said.
Police would confirm few details about the shooting, but said that three people were shot and killed at 101 Fulton Ave., near Ocean Avenue, just after 10 p.m.
Witnesses said that two masked men sprung out of a U-Haul rental truck and shot three people in an apartment building before running away on foot.
The victims' identities have not been released.
There was still a heavy police presence on Fulton Avenue early Tuesday morning as an investigation into the shooting continued.
