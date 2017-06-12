Man Wanted for Arson After Multiple Fires in New Jersey

Investigators in New Jersey are looking for a man who they say may have set a building on fire.

Authorities are looking for a man after firefighters in New Jersey put out fires that were caused by arson on Saturday.

Early Saturday morning, a two-story building on East 20th Street in Paterson, along with three parked cars nearby, were on fire, authorities said.

There was one person the building who was able to escape without getting hurt, authorities said.

Detectives were able to rule the cause of the multiple fires as arson.

Surveillance photos reveal a young person in shorts who was in the area at the time the fires started.

Anyone with information should contact the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office Arson Unit at 862-849-7454.