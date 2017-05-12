Man Stabs Noisy Roommate to Death: Police

A New Jersey man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his roommate to death for making noise while he was trying to sleep.

Police arrested 37-year-old Segundo “Paul” Ocon on Thursday for the killing of his 48-year-old roommate, Jose Edward Barriga Huaya, at an apartment they shared with a third roommate on Market Street in Paterson.

Authorities believe Ocon stabbed Huaya last Friday because Huaya was being noisy in the living room as he was trying to sleep.

Ocon stabbed Huaya twice in the torso with a large kitchen knife before fleeing the apartment, police said. Investigators found the knife used in the stabbing at the scene.

Huaya died at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

Police said Ocon never returned to the apartment, but he was eventually found Thursday and arrested.

He faces first-degree murder and weapons charges. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the case.